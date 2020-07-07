Two nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, July 6: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 300 bottles of phensedyl from Hichmi Bazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Mominul Islam, 43, and Sujon Sarker, 26, residents of the upazila.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superinted of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Hichmi Bazar area at dawn and arrested the duo with phensedyl.

During the dive, the law-enforcers also seized a pick-up van.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station in this connection.









