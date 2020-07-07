Seven found dead in 5 dists





BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a man in Akhaura Upazila on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Locals spotted the body in the estuary of Haora and Titas rivers in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akhaura Police Station (PS) Rasul Nizami confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from Sultanpur Panchabati area on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, son of Azgar Ali of Uttar Poiratala in Sadar Upazila.

Khatihata Highway PS OC KM Moniruzzaman said locals saw the body beside the road in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a boy from Battirkhal area under Dhaligouranagar Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan PS Md Masud Rana said locals saw the floating body in the river in Battirkhal area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Bhola hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her home in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Naima Sultana, wife of Sabuj Ali, a resident in the upazila.

Birampur PS OC Md Moniruazzaman said Sabuj Ali found his house locked from inside after returning from his office in the afternoon.

Later, he broke the door open and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It can be said whether she committed suicide or was murdered once the autopsy is done, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a bamboo garden in Tala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Chandra Ghosh, 50, a resident of Jhorgaccha Village in the upazila.

Patkelghata PS OC Wahid Morshed said locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police suspect Dulal might have been beaten and then, strangulated to death as several injury marks were found on his head, face and throat, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his son from Bakerganj Upazila of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Md Helal Uddin and his son Md Yasin Howlader, 21, residents of Nazirpur Upazila in Pirojpur.

Bakerganj PS OC Abul Kalam said police recovered the slaughtered body of Yasin Howlader from a jungle near the Pandob River on Friday evening while his father's body was recovered at around 7am on Saturday.

"Killers might have killed the duo as they came in the area for selling bamboo-made fish trap from Pirojpur District," the OC added.

However, police also recovered some mango and fish traps (chai) from the scene.

















