Covid-19 infection rate steady in Bogura, lockdown period extended





The lockdown in the areas will begin at 5pm on Monday and continued till July 21.

District COVID-19 Control Committee made the decision in a meeting, said Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque.

Nine red zone areas are Chelopara, Naitapara, Naruri, Jaleshawri, Sutrapur, Maltinagar, Thanthania, Hazipara and Colony.

A total of 1,000 people infected with coronavirus in the district from June 21 to July 2.

Earlier, the district administration put the nine areas under lockdown from June 14 to July 5 in a bid to check the spread of the deadly virus in the town.

The main streets in the town were found crowded and huge traffic jam was also created on Monday morning. Residents of the areas were found less care on following the health guidelines.

Though the infection rate is slow in upazilas but it remain steady in the town, said Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafijur Rahman.

Directorate General of Health Services has approved the extended lockdown period, the CS added.















