2 electrocuted in two districts





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A boy was electrocuted in Nijamutkuri Village of Nandigram Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 13, son of Abedin Ali of the same area. He was a student of class seven at Singzani Fazil Madrasa.

Local sources said Imran came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home at around 7pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bhatgram Union Parishad Member Bulu Mia confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Majibur Rahman, 45, a resident of Athalia Village in the upazila.

Locals said Majibur came in contact with a live electric wire while tried to switch on a motor pump in his field, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

















