Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:26 AM
Kawn disappearing at Bhurungamari

Our Correspondent

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, July 6: Kawn, an indigenous paddy, is disappearing in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.
Once, farmers used to cultivate the crop in villages of 10 unions in the upazila in a large scale. Now its cultivation is on death throes here due to lack of interest among farmers. People are forgetting its name as well.
Kawn can be cultivated easily and is less-water consuming. Yet due to lack of nurturing by the authorities concerned, the crop is becoming extinct. Even there is no information about it to the Upazila Agriculture Department.
Kawn is losing in the hole of eon. Earlier people would eat kawn. Various types of tasty pies, sweetmeats and hotchpotch would be made of kawn.
Kawn seed is sowed in dry and sandy fields in the Bengali month of Chaitra. In the month of Jaistha-Ashar, mature kawn is harvested. Kawn farming requires no irrigation. The yield is 8-10 maunds per bigha. After cutting the sheaf of ripe kawn, the remaining part of the plant is used as fire straw.
Farmer Joynal of Paschim Chhat Gopalpur Village in the upazila said, "We used to cultivated kawn in all of our villages along with other crops such as chilly, potato and vegetables. We would run our families on cash returns from kawn sales. Now we don't grow kawn due to low yield."
He also said it is a hard work to separate kawn from plant and husk it into rice. So, the local farmers have stopped its farming.
Local farmers and individuals said the crop should be preserved for own interest and keep its name alive among the next generations. All should come forward to protect it from extinction, they demanded.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Asaduzzaman said kawn is now being considered an elite crop. In addition, its low yield has cut down the farmers' interest, and there is no information about it in the office, he concluded.


