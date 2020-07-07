

Not all are benefitting from distance learning



Due to the pandemic, education of about four crore students is being hampered since all the schools continue to remain closed for months. To continue education activities uninterrupted, government started broadcasting classes on TV for primary and secondary students. Some schools in big cities and towns are offering online classes, but the overall reality among millions of students scattered around the country is rather gloomy.



Statistics shows that only three per cent of the children in rural areas and close to zero per cent from the poorest quintile have a computer at home. Internet access is limited to thirty per cent of the children in rural areas, and seven per cent in the poorest quintile. The survey also shows that only forty four per cent of the children aged between five and eleven in rural areas have a TV at home; in urban areas, it is seventy five per cent. Consequently, National Curriculum and Textbook Board, in its biannual assessment, found a wide gap between rural and urban students' competency levels. In public exams, the gap between their performances is growing fast.



It is, however, true that we cannot solve the problem overnight. But the government must adopt effective policies and allocate a separate budget to reduce the dilemmas faced by our poor students. The IT sector should come forward to help the disadvantaged students by providing computers and laptops at low price. Most importantly, the ministry concerned must ensure countrywide uninterrupted accessing of the internet.











We call for a clearly chalked - out effective strategy such as the "Blended Model "- involving a mix of ordinary classroom learning, online learning and homework. Special make-up classes and adjusted lesson plans can help reducing the divide too.



