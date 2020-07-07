Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:25 AM
Counterfeit protection materials at higher prices!

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Dear Sir

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, masks, hand sanitizers and protective gowns have become a basic human need. As a result, the demand for these items has increased at an unimaginable rate. And this demand has been capitalized by a class of unscrupulous businessmen.

5 taka's masks are being sold at 20-25 taka, 25 taka's hand sanitizers are being sold at 50-60 taka, 20 taka's thermometers are being sold at 60-70 taka, 180 taka's Savlons are being sold at 450-500 taka. Unscrupulous traders are capitalizing on the needs of the people and selling counterfeit goods in the name of low quality Savlon, masks, hand gloves and PPE.

Although there was a crisis of hand sanitizers and Savlon in the country in March this year, now these products are being found everywhere. Roads, sidewalks, alleys, vans are now selling these products. But these are not real products.

Counterfeit production and marketing of these life-saving materials in this bad time of the country is by no means desirable. In such a situation, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to take stern action against the individuals and organizations involving in the production and marketing of these counterfeit safety materials by conducting a crackdown.





Emran Emon
Department of English, University of Chittagong


