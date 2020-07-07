

Bangladesh: A bone of contention



Though human has not been able to change the characteristics of nature, he at least tried to learn to adapt himself with the changed behavior of nature which led to extinction of many species before. And in his doing so major migrations, wars and religion conversion inevitably took place bringing about significant changes in world map. From Plague to Covid-19 these epidemics incurred immeasurable loss to entire humanity in terms of lives and wealth. Record of as many as 50 epidemics can be found in history. These epidemics not only made human helplessly surrender to his destiny, these significantly changed his lifestyle, code of conduct, modus operandi associated with internal and external state affairs.

There is a lot of curiosity among people all over the world over how the post Covid-19 world will look like. With the pandemic taking serious toll, in addition to death, various calculations of life have started anew. While the world's developed economies are struggling in their fight against this crisis, it is having an impact on the manufacturing system, the marketing system and even on international politics.



Development of some recent geopolitical tensions brought forward the questions whether the control of international politics is undergoing a paradigm shift from the West to the East; whether the capitalist's long ferried 'Globalization' is being outshined by the Socialist's 'One Belt One Road' initiative. China, the epicenter of Covid-19 outbreak seems to be taking it as a strategic opportunity tackling its initial blow. Whole world has already witnessed a blame game of Beijing and Washington over the spread of Covid-19 which the US failed to deal with as successfully as China.



Besides, China's extension of cooperation to the nations affected with Corona is ushering into a new era for 'One Belt One Road' initiative. Through extension of cooperation to nations like Italy, Spain, Serbia and Iran in their fight against Corona Virus China has been able to command trust of a section of the capitalist world. Its effort to build an image of a superpower by tackling Covid-19 is being meaningful to a significant extent.



Corona's impact in the geopolitics of Asia will heighten competition between regional and larger forces. A great curiosity among the diplomats and political analysts worldwide has already started surfacing about the prospect of South Asia, the next pivot of world politics. Recent killing of twenty Indian soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops drew the global attention here. This has manifested the increasing distance and difference of almost all the neighboring countries with India with Nepal's releasing of a new map including three Indian occupied regions of its own and Bhutan stopping flow of irrigation water to India.



Moreover, negative propaganda of two Indian newspapers about Bangladesh of late, that China is giving Bangladesh a charity with an opportunity of a trade benefit with a duty free access of 97% goods from Bangladesh and subsequent killing of a Bangladeshi by BSF along the border has triggered inside Bangladesh sharp anti-Indian sentiment belying the claim on the part of Bangladesh government that the bilateral ties of the two neighboring nations have reached the best of all time. Such a backlash from almost all the neighboring countries immediately after receiving a military brunt from China suggests India's moral defeat as a regional power.

A report of India's Anandabazar Patrika titled, 'After Ladakh, Beijing is trying to get Dhaka by its side' not only echoes deep frustration of India's growing isolation regionally but also that India's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are under tremendous internal pressure from their country. In the ongoing game of regional supremacy between China and India over Bangladesh, an `attractive bride in a poor's house' it can be better termed that Bangladesh has become a bone of contention. And this Sino-Indo fight for regional supremacy over Bangladesh is an inseparable part of the US-China trade war.



India under Modi's administration has become a country of turmoil. If it has to contain China, it must give up its bellicose attitude towards its smaller next door neighboring countries and deal with border disputes with them in more prudent and farsightedness. It must know that many historical events that having failed to arrive at decisive conclusion in the war field have successfully reached to lasting solution through constructive, objective and effective discussion.









The writer is a poet





