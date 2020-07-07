

Paplu reappointed as Shilpakala director

He has been performing as a member of management committee of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum since 2009. Artist and cultural organiser Ashraful Alam Paplu has been re-appointed as director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for two years.The government has appointed him on a contract basis, says a press release on Monday. He joined the Cultural Ministry on July 2, according to a press release.Ashraful Alam Paplu, a former cultural secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, was a member of cultural sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League from 2002 to 2009, the press release added.He has been performing as a member of management committee of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum since 2009.