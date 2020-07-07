

Ambassador Lee of South Korea to BD arrives

He replaced Ambassador Hu Kang-il, who left Bangladesh on June 17.

Ambassador Lee, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Korea's Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2018 to 2020.

He also served as director general for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul from 2016 to 2018, and at Korean embassies in Austria, Morocco, and Hungary and at the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

Diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and the Bangladesh was established in December 1973. Since the opening of the resident embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka in March 1975, seventeen Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea have served in Dhaka so far. Ambassador Lee is the eighteenth.

During the past four decades, the two countries have enjoyed close ties and strengthened cooperative relations in all areas.

















Lee Jang-keun, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh has join his workplace on Monday, Korean embassy in a statement said.He replaced Ambassador Hu Kang-il, who left Bangladesh on June 17.Ambassador Lee, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Korea's Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2018 to 2020.He also served as director general for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul from 2016 to 2018, and at Korean embassies in Austria, Morocco, and Hungary and at the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.Diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and the Bangladesh was established in December 1973. Since the opening of the resident embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka in March 1975, seventeen Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea have served in Dhaka so far. Ambassador Lee is the eighteenth.During the past four decades, the two countries have enjoyed close ties and strengthened cooperative relations in all areas.