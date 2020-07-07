Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:24 AM
latest
Home City News

Ambassador Lee of South Korea to BD  arrives

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Diplomatic Correspondent

Ambassador Lee of South Korea to BD  arrives

Ambassador Lee of South Korea to BD  arrives

Lee Jang-keun, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh has join his workplace on Monday, Korean embassy in a statement said.
He replaced Ambassador Hu Kang-il, who left Bangladesh on June 17.
Ambassador Lee, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Korea's Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2018 to 2020.
He also served as director general for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul from 2016 to 2018, and at Korean embassies in Austria, Morocco, and Hungary and at the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.
Diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and the Bangladesh was established in December 1973. Since the opening of the resident embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka in March 1975, seventeen Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea have served in Dhaka so far. Ambassador Lee is the eighteenth.
During the past four decades, the two countries have enjoyed close ties and strengthened cooperative relations in all areas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paplu reappointed as Shilpakala director
Ambassador Lee of South Korea to BD  arrives
85 establishments fined during DNCC anti-mosquito drive
Freedom fighter dies of Covid-19
2 die with cold-related problems in Cumilla
Nurse dies of coronavirus
Cumilla’s popular batik industry ready to evolve with govt support
Provide free or low-cost internet to students: Education Minister


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft