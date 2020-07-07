Freedom fighter dies of Covid-19

SHERPUR, Jul 6: Freedom Fighter and former Nalitabari municipality mayor Abdul Halim Ukil died of Covid-19 on Sunday night. He was 67.

Abdul Halim, a member of district Awami League executive committee, was diagnosed with coronavirus on June 25 and undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hospital in the capital where he breathed his last around 10:40pm, according to family sources.

He is survived by wife, one daughter and one son.

According to Sherpur civil surgeon office, so far total three people died from coronavirus in the district.

In his long political career, Abdul Halim, was also the first elected municipal chairman. He also served as a UP chairman and was the president of Nalitabari Upazila Awami League. -UNB







