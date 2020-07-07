Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:24 AM
Road crashes leave 9 dead in Dinajpur, Mymensingh

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

At least nine people were killed and five others injured in road accidents in Dinajpur and Mymensingh on Monday.
Our Dinajpur correspondent reported that five people were killed and two others injured as a BRTC bus rammed a rickshaw-van on Dinajpur-Pahchagarh highway at Pochishmile in Birganj upazila around 2:30pm.
Abdul Motin, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station, said three passengers of the van died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.
The injured were rushed to Birganj Upazila Health Complex where two of them were declared dead. Identities of the victims could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.
In Mymensingh, four people, including two siblings, were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the
    district on Sunday night and early Monday.
Two of the deceased are Joy Morshed Tusher, 32, and his younger brother Jaber Morshed Akash, 30. They hailed from Jamalpur.
One of the road accidents took place on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 3:15am in Bhaluka upazila on Monday when a covered van hit a Dhaka-bound private car in which Joy, Akash and their parents were travelling.




Joy died on the spot while his brother and parents received injuries, our Mymensingh correspondent reports quoting Md Hadiul Islam, sub-inspector of Bhoraduba highway police in Bhaluka.
The injured were taken to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared Akash dead.
In another accident, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger of the vehicle were killed as a truck hit the auto-rickshaw at Merenga on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road around 11:30pm on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Hanif Mia, 22, and Ariful Islam, 20, said Monsur Ahammed, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station.



