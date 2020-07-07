Video
Shuttering Brokerage House

Crest Securities owner, wife held

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Detectives on Monday arrested Crest Securities owner Shahid Ullah and his wife Nipa Sultana who went into hiding after winding up their brokerage house.
Detectives Branch of
    Police informed the arrests were made on Laxhmipur-Noakhali bordering area.
Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP's Ramna Division said the couple were arrested on charge of swindling money and shares of their clients.
Shahid and Nipa vanished after shutting all activities of Crest Securities. They are now being brought to Dhaka, Haque said.
The closure of Crest Securities Ltd without any prior notice on Jun 23 left its investors worried about their money and shares. The brokerage house has remained closed ever since.
Separate cases were subsequently started against the firm by two of its clients, accusing Crest Securities of embezzling more than Tk 10 million from them. Detective police are currently looking into the allegations.
According to the information given on the website of the brokerage house, Crest Securities was incorporated in 2006. The company has three branches in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Cumilla.


