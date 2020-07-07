Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:24 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BB removes ONE Bank Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BB removes ONE Bank Chairman

BB removes ONE Bank Chairman

Bangladesh Bank has removed ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over bad loans tied to one of his companies.
The episode of delinquency stems from his loans from Standard Bank. The loans borrowed from Standard Bank on behalf of HRC Shipping Lines, a unit of HRC Group, have amounted to about Tk 1.21
    billion, including interests, as of Jan 6. Chowdhury is the chairman and chief executive officer of HRC Group, a sprawling conglomerate. Chowdhury was removed after the loans he borrowed for his company soured, Sirajul Islam, executive director of the central bank, said citing the Banking Companies Act of 1991.
"The letter instructing the removal of Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury was handed to the managing director and the board of directors of the bank on Sunday," the Bangladesh Bank spokesman said on Monday. Chowdhury will not be able to sit on ONE Bank's board for three years.
"Loan defaults led to the cancellation of directorship at the bank, so being the chairman is out of the question," Islam added.
Standard Bank's Principal Branch has decided to sell off his mortgaged lands in Chattogram over the bad loans.
HRC Group boasts diverse interests in shipping, chartering, tea estates and rubber plantations, blending and packaging of tea, print media, lighting industry, distribution, travel trade, insurance and housing finance.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road crashes leave 9 dead in Dinajpur, Mymensingh
Crest Securities owner, wife held
BB removes ONE Bank Chairman
Day labourers worst hit by C-19 pandemic
Covid-19 affects livelihoods of 170cr people in South Asia: IFPRI
Trump falsely claims ‘99%’ of virus cases are ‘harmless’
Andrew Kishore no more
Hajj: Touching Holy Kaaba prohibited this year


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft