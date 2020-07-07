Video
Day labourers worst hit by C-19 pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Banani Mallick

Forty-five-year-old day labourer Gafur Ali, a porter by profession, was found sitting at Karwar Bazar with worried eyes on Monday morning waiting for a customer.
Gafur carries bags of customers who come for shopping every day. "I used to earn at least Tk400-500 every day but now my earning has dropped drastically as I find a few numbers of customers." he said.
Gafur's wife, Salma Begum, 42, also used to work as a domestic help before the pandemic but her employer asked her not to go to his house after the outbreak of coronavirus.
They live in Dhaka Karail slum where they have to pay Tk1, 500 as house rent. He has three children.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Gafur said he was thinking about going back to his village home in Mymensing.
"I cannot manage to ensure my children's food and house rent now. We are planning to go back to our village home but I do not know what we will do there," he said.
All kinds of day labourers including rickshaw pullers, electricians, sanitary workers, hawkers and many others like Gafur are now bearing the brunt of corona pandemic.
Economists suggested
    that the government should include such day labourers in its safety net programme to save their lives.
Eminent economist Debapriya Bhattacharya said the large groups of labourers who are now without any means to earn their livelihood might face eviction from their homes.
Their lives are getting difficult with the spread of Covid-19, he said while talking to the Daily Observer.
 Jahangir Alam, a development worker of BARCIK, who is working among slum people under Mohamudpur said the government must set up a separate fund to help these people.
"Day labourers and people belonging to the informal sector are the hardest hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic. The government must think of these groups of people."
However, while talking to this correspondent on Monday at the secretariat office, the secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment said there was no separate fund to help day labourers.


