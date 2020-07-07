Covid-19 affects livelihoods of 170cr people in South Asia: IFPRI





The disruptions to supply chains, lack of access to health and nutrition services and overwhelmed social protection system have led to increased food and nutrition insecurity in the region.

To address the issues underpinning food insecurity and poverty, a global report of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) recommended agricultural input subsidies and price supports. It also suggested improving social safety programmes and building effective institutions to face the food crisis during the corona pandemic.

The 'Global Food Policy Report, 2020' was launched virtually on Monday at a programme organized by the IFPRI in

New Delhi in collaboration with IFPRI South Asia, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS).

The event highlighted the report in the South Asian context and focused on food systems in the region, a press release of IFPRI said.

The report claimed that reform in some age-old programmes on agricultural subsidy and price policies could free up public funds, to invest in fostering more inclusive, equitable, and gender and nutrition-sensitive food systems.

It said that the COVID crisis has accelerated the importance to reshape food systems making them more inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

The disruptions to supply chains, lack of access to health and nutrition services, and overwhelmed social protection system have led to increased food and nutrition insecurity in the region.

Consequently, the awareness and need to work towards inclusive food systems have been amplified for all countries in the region.

The report also highlighted the central role that inclusive food systems play in meeting global goals to end poverty, hunger, and malnutrition, and offers recommendations for making food systems more inclusive for four marginalized groups - smallholders, women, youth, and conflict-affected people.

It also provides analysis on transforming national food system in several countries like Bangladesh and Ethiopia, and advice on development of food system in different regions worldwide.

"Food systems provide opportunities to improve food and nutrition security, generate income, and drive inclusive economic growth, but even in prosperous times too many people are excluded from fully participating in them and securing these benefits," said Johan Swinnen, Director General of IFPRI. "In times of crisis like today, inclusion is an even greater imperative for protecting the most vulnerable."

"COVID-19 has struck the world at a time when experts were deliberating on the need for a paradigm shift in the agri-food sector that could address the broader challenges of sustaining the humanity. COVID-19 is expected to lead to a significant shift in dietary preferences," Ramesh Chand, member NITI Aayog, said.

Shahidur Rashid, Director of IFPRI South Asia, said, "South Asian economies are transforming and real wages are rising. But, shares of agriculture in GDP are declining and nonfarm job in much of the region has surpassed. The structural changes will bring changes in food system with new challenges of ensuring efficient, inclusive and sustainable transformation."

"In South Asia, social safety net programs can be effective platforms for making food systems inclusive."

Chair of IIDS Swarnim Wagle, also former vice-chair of NPC, Nepal, said, "After COVID-19, reliance on remittances will fall and there is urgency to find gainful jobs for millions."

Director General of ICAR Trilochan Mohapatra and IFPRI's Pakistan Strategy Support Programme leader Abdul Wajid Rana also spoke on the occasion.

















The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered widespread disruption to livelihoods in human history by affecting over 170 crore people in South Asia.The disruptions to supply chains, lack of access to health and nutrition services and overwhelmed social protection system have led to increased food and nutrition insecurity in the region.To address the issues underpinning food insecurity and poverty, a global report of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) recommended agricultural input subsidies and price supports. It also suggested improving social safety programmes and building effective institutions to face the food crisis during the corona pandemic.The 'Global Food Policy Report, 2020' was launched virtually on Monday at a programme organized by the IFPRI inNew Delhi in collaboration with IFPRI South Asia, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS).The event highlighted the report in the South Asian context and focused on food systems in the region, a press release of IFPRI said.The report claimed that reform in some age-old programmes on agricultural subsidy and price policies could free up public funds, to invest in fostering more inclusive, equitable, and gender and nutrition-sensitive food systems.It said that the COVID crisis has accelerated the importance to reshape food systems making them more inclusive, sustainable and resilient.The disruptions to supply chains, lack of access to health and nutrition services, and overwhelmed social protection system have led to increased food and nutrition insecurity in the region.Consequently, the awareness and need to work towards inclusive food systems have been amplified for all countries in the region.The report also highlighted the central role that inclusive food systems play in meeting global goals to end poverty, hunger, and malnutrition, and offers recommendations for making food systems more inclusive for four marginalized groups - smallholders, women, youth, and conflict-affected people.It also provides analysis on transforming national food system in several countries like Bangladesh and Ethiopia, and advice on development of food system in different regions worldwide."Food systems provide opportunities to improve food and nutrition security, generate income, and drive inclusive economic growth, but even in prosperous times too many people are excluded from fully participating in them and securing these benefits," said Johan Swinnen, Director General of IFPRI. "In times of crisis like today, inclusion is an even greater imperative for protecting the most vulnerable.""COVID-19 has struck the world at a time when experts were deliberating on the need for a paradigm shift in the agri-food sector that could address the broader challenges of sustaining the humanity. COVID-19 is expected to lead to a significant shift in dietary preferences," Ramesh Chand, member NITI Aayog, said.Shahidur Rashid, Director of IFPRI South Asia, said, "South Asian economies are transforming and real wages are rising. But, shares of agriculture in GDP are declining and nonfarm job in much of the region has surpassed. The structural changes will bring changes in food system with new challenges of ensuring efficient, inclusive and sustainable transformation.""In South Asia, social safety net programs can be effective platforms for making food systems inclusive."Chair of IIDS Swarnim Wagle, also former vice-chair of NPC, Nepal, said, "After COVID-19, reliance on remittances will fall and there is urgency to find gainful jobs for millions."Director General of ICAR Trilochan Mohapatra and IFPRI's Pakistan Strategy Support Programme leader Abdul Wajid Rana also spoke on the occasion.