Trump falsely claims ‘99%’ of virus cases are ‘harmless’





His remarks about a virus that has already claimed nearly 130,000 lives were perplexing. The coronavirus is surging across Sun Belt states and has rebounded in California. At least 2.8 million Americans are known to be infected, and public health officials have said the real number of infections may be 10 times higher.

"Likewise, testing - there were no tests for a new virus, but now we have tested over 40 million people. But by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless.

Results that no other country will show, because no other country has testing that we have - not in terms of the numbers or in terms of the quality."

False. No matter how you define harmless, most public health experts and respected coronavirus disease models would flatly contradict Trump's assessment.

Calculating the toll of a rapidly moving pandemic while it is still raging is a Sisyphean feat, with outbreaks popping up in different parts of the country, even as improvements in care and new therapies curb mortality rates.

Experts say the president appears to have seized only on a death rate estimate of 1% or less that does not capture the entire effect of the disease, and excludes a multitude of thousands who have spent weeks in the hospital or weeks at home with mild to moderate symptoms that still caused debilitating health problems.

That death rate is narrowly focused on the number of people who die as a percentage of the total number of people affected - including those who are asymptomatic and do not experience any illness, and those with mild cases, who experience fleeting symptoms.

A crude calculation of the U.S. death rate, based on the total number of deaths officially attributed to the virus and the number of cases diagnosed through testing, suggests the mortality rate is higher, with 4.5% of those infected dying. But many experts agree that this rate is very likely inflated, because the denominator at this point in time has missed so many cases, including those who were never diagnosed because of testing shortages as well as those who were asymptomatic. -NYT

















