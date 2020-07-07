Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
Andrew Kishore no more

Staff Correspondent

Andrew Kishore, one of the most prolific playback singers of the country, passed away on Monday evening at his hometown Rajshahi after battling cancer for months. He was 64.
He has been undergoing treatment at a clinic run by his doctor sister and her husband at Mohishbathan area.
"Andrew Kishore breathed his last at 6:55pm at the clinic," said his brother-in-law Dr Patrik Bipul Biswas.
Earlier, Andrew Kishore was put on life support as his condition deteriorated.
He passed away at his sister's residence in Rajshahi on Monday evening, State Minister of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid also confirmed.
After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin
    lymphoma, Kishore underwent treatment in Singapore for nine months. He later returned home on Jun 11 and was placed in the care of his sister's clinic in Rajshahi.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed grief and shock over the passing of the revered singer.
In a condolence message, Hasina said Kishore will live on in the hearts of the people through his music.
Andrew Kishore was born in Rajshahi in 1955. Since childhood, he was keen on pursuing a career in music and began taking lessons from Abdul Aziz Bachchu, who later became the chief music director of Rajshahi Betar.
He had rendered more than 15,000 songs in movies, earning him the moniker of 'playback king' in the Bangla film industry.
Kishore made his debut as a playback singer with the song 'Ochinpurer Rajkumari Nei Je Tar Keu' in the movie "Mail Train". An eight-time winner of the National Film Award for his outstanding contribution to the music industry, Kishore also earned recognition for his work in Urdu and Hindi films.
The singer also ran a production house that used to produce television dramas and commercials.
He leaves behind his wife Lipika Andrew and their two children.
His songs -- 'Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo', 'Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare', 'Haire Manush Rongin Fanush', 'Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati', 'Amar Buker Moddhe Khane', 'Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan', 'Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana', 'Shobai To Bhalobasha Chae', and many others -- will linger in the hearts of his fans.


