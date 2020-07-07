Farmers sell Boro paddy below govt-fixed rate





Of them, the farmers had to sell their paddy at Tk765 a maund on an average. As a result, the Boro farmers have suffered a devastating 40pc drop in profit due to COVID-19.

The information was disseminated in a study report of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) under BRAC University launched on Monday.

According to the survey report, around 80 percent farmers who sold paddy at prices higher than Tk900 per maund were satisfied with the price they received.

BIGD Senior Research Fellow Dr Narayan Das, who conducted the survey with his team, presented the findings of the study through an online programme.

Led by Narayan Das its Research Associate Saiful Islam and Semab Rahman conducted the nationwide phone survey to observe

the impact of COVID-19 on production, costs and profits of the country's farmers, analyze the challenges and recommend appropriate measures to support them.

Former Cabinet Secretary M Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Dr M A Sattar Mandal, Executive Director of BIGD Dr Imran Matin and Business Director of ACI Seed Sudhir Chandra Nath also joined the programme.

The report said the agriculture sector, which is the largest industry in Bangladesh in terms of share of employment, will play a crucial role in the post-pandemic recovery of our economy.

As Boro crop cultivated on about 60 percent of the country's total land is of strategic importance.

Therefore, a deep dive into the impact of COVID-19 situation on the agriculture sector is a much-needed assessment to understand the extent to which Bangladesh has been affected by the pandemic, it said.

It said the farmers were facing many challenges during the pandemic, such as labour shortage, transportation disruptions, and financial constraints.

Boro yield this year has comparatively experienced a seven percent loss in production due to the difficulties.

Farmers also experienced a 13 percent rise in production cost and a 17 percent increase in labour cost. Consequently, their expected profit declined by 40pc.

The report said nationally the loss was 4.82 crore maunds in comparison to expected Boro production. The loss amounts to approximately Tk3, 687 crore in terms of money.















