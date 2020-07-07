Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:23 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Farmers sell Boro paddy below govt-fixed rate

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

About 99 percent of the country's Boro farmers had to sell their paddy below the government-mandated price of Tk1, 040 per mound.
Of them, the farmers had to sell their paddy at Tk765 a maund on an average. As a result, the Boro farmers have suffered a devastating 40pc drop in profit due to COVID-19.
The information was disseminated in a study report of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) under BRAC University launched on Monday.
According to the survey report, around 80 percent farmers who sold paddy at prices higher than Tk900 per maund were satisfied with the price they received.
BIGD Senior Research Fellow Dr Narayan Das, who conducted the survey with his team, presented the findings of the study through an online programme.
Led by Narayan Das its Research Associate Saiful Islam and Semab Rahman conducted the nationwide phone survey to observe
    the impact of COVID-19 on production, costs and profits of the country's farmers, analyze the challenges and recommend appropriate measures to support them.
Former Cabinet Secretary M Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Dr M A Sattar Mandal, Executive Director of BIGD Dr Imran Matin and Business Director of ACI Seed Sudhir Chandra Nath also joined the programme.
The report said the agriculture sector, which is the largest industry in Bangladesh in terms of share of employment, will play a crucial role in the post-pandemic recovery of our economy.
As Boro crop cultivated on about 60 percent of the country's total land is of strategic importance.
Therefore, a deep dive into the impact of COVID-19 situation on the agriculture sector is a much-needed assessment to understand the extent to which Bangladesh has been affected by the pandemic, it said.
It said the farmers were facing many challenges during the pandemic, such as labour shortage, transportation disruptions, and financial constraints.
Boro yield this year has comparatively experienced a seven percent loss in production due to the difficulties.
Farmers also experienced a 13 percent rise in production cost and a 17 percent increase in labour cost. Consequently, their expected profit declined by 40pc.
The report said nationally the loss was 4.82 crore maunds in comparison to expected Boro production. The loss amounts to approximately Tk3, 687 crore in terms of money.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road crashes leave 9 dead in Dinajpur, Mymensingh
Crest Securities owner, wife held
BB removes ONE Bank Chairman
Day labourers worst hit by C-19 pandemic
Covid-19 affects livelihoods of 170cr people in South Asia: IFPRI
Trump falsely claims ‘99%’ of virus cases are ‘harmless’
Andrew Kishore no more
Hajj: Touching Holy Kaaba prohibited this year


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
Prospects and problems
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft