99 die of Covid-19 in just two days

As many as 99 people had died over the last two days - 55 on Sunday and 44 on Monday - taking the death toll to 2,096 from the novel coronavirus.Monday also saw 3,201 new cases of infection among 14,245 tests in 24 hours taking the number of total infected people to 165,618.According to Monday's briefing, of the deceased 33 were men and 11 women. Of them 17 were from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, four from Barishal, three each from Rajshahi and Sylhet, two each from Rangpur, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions."Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Monday.Thirty-five patients died in different hospitals and nine at their respective homes.Of the deceased, one was between 21 and 30 years, two between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, 13 between 51 and 60, 15 between 61 and 70 and sixbetween 71 and 80 while the other was between 81 and 90 years.According to gender-wise analysis of Covid-19 dead, some 1,657 people were male and 439 were female."Some 15,201 samples were collected in the last 24 hours till Monday and 14,245 were tested in 68 labs across the country. So far 860,307 samples have been tested," she added.Besides, 3,524 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 76,149.Around 45.98 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.27 per cent victims have died.The latest day's infection rate was 22.47 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.25 percent.Currently, 63,801 people are in quarantine across the country including 2,178 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 315,369 people have completed their quarantine course.The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 677 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 16,794 after 14,755 left."