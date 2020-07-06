

Power distribution authorities take well timed action



We thank our power distribution companies for taking well timed action against the offenders , and we also thank them for acting quick responding to the misdemeanour.



Consumers for the past two months have been complaining about overbilling by the power distribution companies. These public power distribution companies compiled the electricity bills for three months, instead of charging them separately for each month; the officials have overbilled power consumers in the most irrational and non - methodical manner. Sources at these companies said some consumers had been overbilled, so to 'balance' the budget deficits of these companies. Preparing the bills without proper readings was also a major factor behind the ghostly or faulty bills.



Therefore, the Power Division formed two investigation committees on June 25 and asked them to submit their findings in seven days. And after analyzing the report these actions have been taken.

Nevertheless, we also thank the government for its bold move to curb corruption and taking action so quickly by suspending corrupt officials. In the past we have seen the graft tales of the hi-ups of power distribution companies. And this current scenario is nothing new.



We all are living in an abnormal situation and some dubious government officials are taking advantage prying on the situation for their personal financial benefits. It is encouraging to note that the scrupulous officials have been brought to book. The authority now has to fix the overcharged bills. We request to suspend all bills as soon as possible. Moreover, we recommend to re-read meters and then prepare all the bills.











City dwellers are passing a very critical time leading towards an uncertain future. Many millions have become jobless. Many are undergoing financial crises as well. Therefore, the need for fair billing has become more important than ever. The government, however, waived the surcharge on late payment of electricity bills for the last 3 months and assured to adjust the additional bills immediately.



