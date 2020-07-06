Video
Power distribution authorities take well timed action

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Coming to its senses at the right time, The Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) has suspended four officials and show-caused all its executive engineers and transferred two chief engineers. Moreover, 13 metre readers and one metre supervisor were also terminated in the process. The suspensions came into effect following numerous allegations for inflating electricity bills and harassing consumers.  However, not only the DPDC other power distribution companies like Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) and Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (Nesco) have taken action against their corrupt officials , whom they found to be involved over inflated electricity bills.

We thank our power distribution companies for taking well timed action against the offenders , and we also thank them for acting quick responding to the misdemeanour.

Consumers for the past two months have been complaining about overbilling by the power distribution companies. These public power distribution companies compiled the electricity bills for three months, instead of charging them separately for each month; the officials have overbilled power consumers in the most irrational and non - methodical manner. Sources at these companies said some consumers had been overbilled, so to 'balance' the budget deficits of these companies. Preparing the bills without proper readings was also a major factor behind the ghostly or faulty bills.

Therefore, the Power Division formed two investigation committees on June 25 and asked them to submit their findings in seven days. And after analyzing the report these actions have been taken.
Nevertheless, we also thank the government for its bold move to curb corruption and taking action so quickly by suspending corrupt officials. In the past we have seen the graft tales of the hi-ups of power distribution companies. And this current scenario is nothing new.  

We all are living in an abnormal situation and some dubious government officials are taking advantage prying on the situation for their personal financial benefits. It is encouraging to note that the scrupulous officials have been brought to book. The authority now has to fix the overcharged bills. We request to suspend all bills as soon as possible. Moreover, we recommend to re-read meters and then prepare all the bills.





City dwellers are passing a very critical time leading towards an uncertain future. Many millions have become jobless. Many are undergoing financial crises as well. Therefore, the need for fair billing has become more important than ever. The government, however, waived the surcharge on late payment of electricity bills for the last 3 months and assured to adjust the additional bills immediately.

We hope that all the public power distribution companies will follow the government directives judiciously. Sufferings and anxiety of the consumers must be resolved. 



