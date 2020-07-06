Accused landlord of Kalabagan sent to jail





ho were his tanents.

Metropolitan Magistrate Asheke-e-Imam passed the order rejecting his bail prayer. Another court on Friday placed Khorshed on a one-day remand in the case.

Kalabaghan police produced the landlord before the court after the one-day remand, GRO Sharif Shafayet said.









Police collected important information from Khorshed during the interrogation.

The allegation against the landlord is that 50 students of Sonagaon University were tenants of his house at 43/A Indira Road at Kalabaghan.

The students, who went to their village homes as their classes were suspended due to corona pandemic, learnt that the mess owner Khorshed removed their certificates and other belongings to another place as they failed to pay rent for three months.

One of the students Md Sohan filed a case with the Kalabaghan Police Station in this con Khorshed Alam, the owner of a mess at Kalabaghan, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday for allegedly displacing important documents and belongings of 50 students,ho were his tanents.Metropolitan Magistrate Asheke-e-Imam passed the order rejecting his bail prayer. Another court on Friday placed Khorshed on a one-day remand in the case.Kalabaghan police produced the landlord before the court after the one-day remand, GRO Sharif Shafayet said.Police collected important information from Khorshed during the interrogation.The allegation against the landlord is that 50 students of Sonagaon University were tenants of his house at 43/A Indira Road at Kalabaghan.The students, who went to their village homes as their classes were suspended due to corona pandemic, learnt that the mess owner Khorshed removed their certificates and other belongings to another place as they failed to pay rent for three months.One of the students Md Sohan filed a case with the Kalabaghan Police Station in this con