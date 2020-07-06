Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:30 AM
Home Front Page

Former Director General of DGHS AKM Nurul Anwar dies of C-19

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Professor Dr AKM Nurul Anwar, former Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and a renowned physician, died of Covid-19 on Sunday .
He breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in the capital around 12:30pm, said Dr Ehtesham Choudhury, secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).
Prof Anwar was made the Director of Medical Education & Health Manpower Development in 1993 and became the
    Director General of DGHS in 1996.
After retirement, he joined Ibrahim Medical College (IMC) as the first Vice Principal of the College in 2001 and Head of the Department of Pharmacology. In 2006, he became Principal of the College under whose leadership the college attained new heights.
With the death of Prof Dr Anwar, the number of total deaths of doctors from Covid-19 rose to 62, said the BMA secretary.
    -Agencies


