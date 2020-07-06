361 killed in road accidents in June





Of them, 57 were women and 32 children, according to a report.

Around 94 people died in 103 motorcycle accidents which were 26.03 percent of the total fatality, the report said.

During the period, a total of 297 road accidents took place where the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest, according to the report of Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The highest number of accidents took place in Dhaka division with the highest number of casualties. Some 81 people died in 64 accidents in Dhaka division, said the organization in a press release on Sunday.

The lowest one was in Sylhet with 11 accidents and 12 deaths.

Some 131 accidents occurred on highways, 92 on internal roads and 53 on village roads and 21 on urban roads.

Besides, the number of waterway accidents in June was 11 where 56 people died and 23 went missing.

Seven were killed in six railway accidents. The RSF prepared the report based on news items of seven

national dailies, five online news portals and visual media.

In the report, the foundation mentioned 10 reasons for the accidents.

The reasons are unfit vehicles, reckless driving, drivers' incompetence and their lack of physical and mental capacity, unregulated working hours for drivers, plying of low-speed vehicles on highway, reckless driving of motorcycles by youths, lack of knowledge on traffic management and tendency of violating traffic rules, poor traffic management, mismanagement of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and extortion in the public transport sector.

















