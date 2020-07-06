Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:30 AM
latest
Home Front Page

361 killed in road accidents in June

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

At least 361 people were killed and 348 others injured in road accidents in June across the country.
Of them, 57 were women and 32 children, according to a report.
Around 94 people died in 103 motorcycle accidents which were 26.03 percent of the total fatality, the report said.
During the period, a total of 297 road accidents took place where the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest, according to the report of Road Safety Foundation (RSF).
The highest number of accidents took place in Dhaka division with the highest number of casualties. Some 81 people died in 64 accidents in Dhaka division, said the organization in a press release on Sunday.
The lowest one was in Sylhet with 11 accidents and 12 deaths.
Some 131 accidents occurred on highways, 92 on internal roads and 53 on village roads and 21 on urban roads.
Besides, the number of waterway accidents in June was 11 where 56 people died and 23 went missing.
Seven were killed in six railway accidents.  The RSF prepared the report based on news items of seven
    national dailies, five online news portals and visual media.
In the report, the foundation mentioned 10 reasons for the accidents.
The reasons are unfit vehicles, reckless driving, drivers' incompetence and their lack of physical and mental capacity, unregulated working hours for drivers, plying of low-speed vehicles on highway, reckless driving of motorcycles by youths, lack of knowledge on traffic management and tendency of violating traffic rules, poor traffic management, mismanagement of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and extortion in the public transport sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accused landlord of Kalabagan sent to jail
The pandemic’s big mystery: How deadly is the coronavirus?
Former Director General of DGHS AKM Nurul Anwar dies of C-19
361 killed in road accidents in June
Kurigram flood subsides but public sufferings intensify
Power Division still vague on delayed bill payment
239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
DNA linked to Covid-19 in  Neanderthals, common in BD


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft