Kurigram flood subsides but public sufferings intensify





Local public representatives claimed that the relief materials allocated for their areas are too inadequate to assuage the sufferings of flood victims, and they could not provide any relief for over nine days.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Rezaul Karim said they allocated 203 mts of rice and Tk 36.67 lakh in the beginning of the flashflood though a demand of 2,000 mts of rice and Tk 2 crore was sent for the flood-hit district.

The DC claimed the relief items were distributed at union level in coordination with all the local public representatives.

While visiting unions in nine upazilas of the district, the UNB correspondent found some discrepancies in allocation of relief materials for the distressed people.

Akmal Hossain,

chairman of Bollov Khash Union Parishad, said they are yet to make any list of affected people as relief items have not reached his union.

However, Nageshwar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Ahmed Masum said 60mts of rice was allocated for Bollov Khash union.

Chairman of Astomir Char Union Abu Taleb complained that there was no relief material for over 3,000 flood-hit people in his union.

The UNB correspondent tried to reach Chilpmari UNO AWM Rayhan Shah over phone to know about that but failed.

Rezaul Karim Amin, chairman of Bojra UP in Ulipur upazila, said he received only 200 packets of relief materials for over 2,000 flood victims in his union.

Belal Hossain, chairman of Begumganj UP in the same upazila, said they received only 300 packets of relief materials for more than 3,000 flood-hit people.

Asked about the shortage in relief supply, Ulipur UNO Abdul Quader said, "The relief materials were distributed as per the ratio of affected people."

About the ratio and allocation for his upazila, Quader said he will inform it once he receives information from the Relief Department.

Meanwhile, 400 affected families among 700 at Biddyananada union in Rajarhat upazila received relief materials, said its chairman Tajul Islam.

According to information received from three unions in Char Rajibpur upazila, 2,900 families among 17,250 were provided with relief materials.

However, Char Rajibpur UNO Nobirul Islam said 1,500 among 5,000 families in Rajibpur union, 900 of 6,250 families in Kodalkati union and 900 of 6,000 families in Mohanganj union received relief goods.

Meanwhile, water in the Brahmaputra River was flowing 13cm above the danger level at Chilmari point while Dharla 52cm above the red mark at Dharla Bridge point on Sunday morning. -UNB















