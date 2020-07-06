DNCC, DSCC likely to cut number of cattle haats in city





However, the decision has not yet been finalized, but is expected by this week, according to city corporation officials.

The two city corporations have received only seven quotations for similar number of haats after floating tenders for total 24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka city ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Of those, DNCC got only three offers against 10 markets while DSCC got four against 14.

In this situation, DNCC has already decided to exclude two markets while DSCC is still watching the situation. Almost 50 per cent of the makeshift cattle markets might be excluded, the officials claimed.

According to them, due to coronavirus infection risk, most makeshift cattle market leasers are not showing interest to bid this year. At the same time, apprehension of a lower sale of cattle this year is also discouraging them from coming forward. In this situation, uncertainty over cattle market is prevailing.

DNCC Chief Estate Officer Md Muzammel Haque told the Daily

Observer that this year, except Gabtali permanent cattle market the DNCC had called tenders for 10 other temporary haats. But to prevent coronavirus infections DNCC Mayor Atikul Islam has decided not to set up makeshift cattle markets in densely populated areas. He has cancelled Uttara 10, 11 and 12 sectors and Tejgaon area haats.

Lease of sector 17 of Uttara, Mostul Dumni area near Purbachal Bridge and Syed Nagar area at the 100ft road in Kawla haat has been completed. Muzammel Haque said process is underway to lease the remaining makeshift cattle markets.

DSCC Chief Estate Officer Md Rasel Sabrin said, "We have, so far, received lease offers for 4 makeshift cattle markets. The lease of the remaining haats will be on July 9. He noted that the number of haats would be reduced if the lessees do not offer the desired price."

DNCC and DSCC are also taking up special programmes for waste management and disinfectant programme at the two city corporation haats.

DNCC Chief Waste Management Officer Daidur Rahman said ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, 12,000 cleaning workers would work for the DNCC. Of these, about 4,000 cleaners will be recruited on contract basis, he added.

Daidur Rahman said all the sacrificial animal wastes of North City Corporation will be removed by the Eid-ul-Azha night.

He said DNCC will use total 432 vehicles in waste management programme including compactor truck, container, carrier, dump truck, open truck, small truck (one tone capacity) and water tanker.

DSCC Air Commodore Md Badrul Amin Chief Waste Management officer said that the waste management decision will be taken after the haats of South City Corporation are identified. This year along with the waste removal programme, special emphasis will be laid on disinfectant activities.

Badrul Amin mentioned that in addition to the 5,000 cleaners working in the DSCC more contract workers will be recruited to remove sacrificial animal wastes.















