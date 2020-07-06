Covid-19 death toll doubles in 25 days, crosses 2,000 mark



The photo shows a long queue in front of the main entrance of Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Sunday. Nobody knows when the gates will open and when they will be allowed to take PCR test. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Health Directorate also confirmed 2,738 new cases of virus infection during the time. With this, the number of total infected stood at 162,417.

According to official estimates, of the 2,000 who died due to coronavirus, the first 1,000 died in 85 days and the second thousand died in just 25 days. The country's health experts are worried about the rising death rate.

According to the Department of Health, the first case of Covid-19 in the country was identified on

March 8 but the first death was reported on March 18. Then the number of deaths increased little by little on the 85th day on June 10 it has crossed 1,000 mark. The number of deaths in the second thousand took only 25 days, that is, on July 5, the death toll in the country stood at 2,052 people.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health on Sunday (July 5th), a total of 162,417 Covid-19 patients have been identified in 846,062 sample tested across the country since March 8. The patient identification rate is 19.20 per cent compared to the sample test. Of these, 72,625 have recovered, which is 44.72 per cent. The death toll from the deaths of 2,052 people is 1.26 per cent.

87,740 coronavirus patients are being treated, which is 54 per cent of the total number of patients.

In addition to deaths rate and infection rate is also growing at an alarming rate in the country over the past few weeks. From June 9 to July 4, with the exception of one day, more than three thousand Covid-19 patients have been identified every day. Of these, more than four thousand patients have been identified in three days. On June 13, less than three thousand patients were identified. And on Sunday, in the bulletin of July 5, it was reported that less than three thousand which is 2,738 patients have been identified.

The sample test has been less on the day as compared to the previous days. In the last bulletin after June 21, it was said 13,988 samples were tested. Except on Sunday July 5, in last two weeks the lowest sample test was on July 3, (14,650).

However, the death toll, according to the DGHS in the country is much lower than in neighbouring India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom and China, the birthplace of the deadly virus.

In India, the death rate is 2.86 per cent against the diagnosis of 675,453 patients. In Pakistan, the death rate is 2.06 per cent as compared to the identification of 228,474 patients. On the other hand, the mortality rate in the United States is 4.51 per cent against 2,936,175 patients, United Kingdom 15.51 per cent against 284,900 patients and China 5.55 per cent against 83,553 patients. And considering the identification of 11,411,607 patients in the world, the death rate is 4.68 per cent.

At home, "Among the dead patients, 37 were men and 18 women. Of them, 19 were from Dhaka, 13 from Chattogram, eight from Rangpur, six from Khulna, five from Barishal, two from Sylhet, and one each from Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana disclosed in a virtual briefing on Sunday.

Forty-one patients died in different hospitals and 14 at their respective homes.

District-wise, out of 2,052 fatalities till date, 1,060 hailed from Dhaka division, 634 from Chattogram, 102 from Rajshahi, 88 from Khulna, 86 from Sylhet, 72 from Barishal, 61 from Rangpur and 49 from Mymensingh divisions.

According to DGHS data, 13 of the total deceased were below 10 years, 24 were between 11 and 20 years, 70 between 21 and 30, 151 between 31 and 40, 311 between 41 and 50, 593 between 51 and 60, and 890 people were above 60 years.

"Some 13,965 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,988 were tested in 68 labs across the country. So far 846,062 samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 1,904 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 72,625.

















