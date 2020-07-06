Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:29 AM
Bangladesh Navy provides refrigerators and ACs to CMH  

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Navy provided a total of 20 refrigerators and 20 Air conditioners (ACs) to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.
Commodore M Matiur Rahman, Director, Directorate of Shipping handed over the refrigerators and ACs to director of the hospital on Sunday, says a press release.
In order to facilitate the corona treatment, Bangladesh Navy took the initiative to provide the necessary equipment from its own fund.  
To ensure the personal safety of doctors, nurses and other health workers, the Navy has already provided personal protecting equipments (PPE), masks, gloves, special safety goggles, shoe protection dispenser, metal detectors, IR thermometers and other medical services at various hospitals in the capital, the press release added.



