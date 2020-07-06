DMP fines 25 people, shops for violating health guidelines





Separate mobile courts of the DMP conducted the drives in city's Wari, Motijheel and Gulshan areas, filled 30 cases and realized the fined money from 25 people and five shops, said a press release.

During the drives, four people were fined Taka 400 in Motijheel and six were fined Taka 1,500 in Wari for not using mask, said the release.

Besides, in Gulshan, five shops and 15 people have been fined Taka 21,200 over the same charges.

Members of the law enforcement agencies are working along with the administration at field level to implement the directives of the government for preventing the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). —BSS

















