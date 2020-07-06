Heartfelt congratulations to Globe Biotech







Bangladesh has attained a commendable position throughout the world regarding the attempt of inventing the vaccine of Coronavirus. Few days back, Globe Biotech Limited, a subsidiary of Globe Pharmaceuticals Group of Companies Limited, has officially announced this wondrous news of the invention of the vaccine in Bangladesh.



It claimed that it has created the vaccine and the vaccine is effective in rabbit's body. Now the vaccine will be tested in animal models in the second stage, after that it could be used in clinical trials in the human body when they will get the official permission from the government. But it will take few months to accomplish these processes. Globe Biotech Limited research and development department head Dr Asif Mahmood along with Dr Kakan Nag and Dr Naznin Sultana, leads the progress of this attempt. After three months' research, they become successful in completing their task.



This is really a remarkable achievement for a country like Bangladesh. It let the world know that Bangladesh is not lagged behind in medical science. However, though success has not yet come, it is not a trivial matter. We hope, the company will be successful in their trials. We heartily congratulate them for their achievement, and encourage them to continue their efforts.











Naeem Ariyan

University of Chittagong

Dept of English Dear SirBangladesh has attained a commendable position throughout the world regarding the attempt of inventing the vaccine of Coronavirus. Few days back, Globe Biotech Limited, a subsidiary of Globe Pharmaceuticals Group of Companies Limited, has officially announced this wondrous news of the invention of the vaccine in Bangladesh.It claimed that it has created the vaccine and the vaccine is effective in rabbit's body. Now the vaccine will be tested in animal models in the second stage, after that it could be used in clinical trials in the human body when they will get the official permission from the government. But it will take few months to accomplish these processes. Globe Biotech Limited research and development department head Dr Asif Mahmood along with Dr Kakan Nag and Dr Naznin Sultana, leads the progress of this attempt. After three months' research, they become successful in completing their task.This is really a remarkable achievement for a country like Bangladesh. It let the world know that Bangladesh is not lagged behind in medical science. However, though success has not yet come, it is not a trivial matter. We hope, the company will be successful in their trials. We heartily congratulate them for their achievement, and encourage them to continue their efforts.Naeem AriyanUniversity of ChittagongDept of English