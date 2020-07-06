Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Heartfelt congratulations to Globe Biotech

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has attained a commendable position throughout the world regarding the attempt of inventing the vaccine of Coronavirus. Few days back, Globe Biotech Limited, a subsidiary of Globe Pharmaceuticals Group of Companies Limited, has officially announced this wondrous news of the invention of the vaccine in Bangladesh.

It claimed that it has created the vaccine and the vaccine is effective in rabbit's body. Now the vaccine will be tested in animal models in the second stage, after that it could be used in clinical trials in the human body when they will get the official permission from the government. But it will take few months to accomplish these processes. Globe Biotech Limited research and development department head Dr Asif Mahmood along with Dr Kakan Nag and Dr Naznin Sultana, leads the progress of this attempt. After three months' research, they become successful in completing their task.

This is really a remarkable achievement for a country like Bangladesh. It let the world know that Bangladesh is not lagged behind in medical science. However, though success has not yet come, it is not a trivial matter. We hope, the company will be successful in their trials. We heartily congratulate them for their achievement, and encourage them to continue their efforts.





Naeem Ariyan
University of Chittagong
Dept of English



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heartfelt congratulations to Globe Biotech
Trump’s racism may be blatant but the culture he defends comes out of the civil war and goes well beyond racial division
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Lender-borrower agency problems in financial contracting
Prospects and problems
Bicycle riding amid Covid-19 outbreak
Modi attacks ‘expansionist’ China on Ladakh visit


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft