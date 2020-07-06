

Drone industry and its impact on different sectors



Being homo-sapiens, human have survived from the cave age till today with the built-in ingenuity in the DNA that separates this species from other animals using the super computer human inherited-the Brain. The recent invisible virus that almost evidently took one year out of human history of positivity and filled it with darkness is perhaps nothing comparing to what the ancestors had gone through during the course of the linear graph of human societal progress. So, good news is one way or the other, today or tomorrow, at sunlight or sunset human being will undoubtedly overcome this global pandemic and the world will rotate back to a 'new normal'.



Once imperceptible to even notice for the whole world, during the course of last ten years many pompous moves taken by a small south-east Asian country, Bangladesh has already made its position in to the limelight. And it is certainly evident from how seriously Global leading countries take Bangladesh into consideration while making a strategic geo-political decision-be it positive or negative. Fact is, Bangladesh has been successful in grasping the attention of countries like the U.S.A and China who are in a cold war now over this invisible virus. Every nation first and foremost look out for the best interest of its own and then create bond with another country to find mutual ground from which both can attain so-called 'mutual benefit.'



The dream of fourth industrial revolution has perhaps become stronger due to this tragic year as all countries of the world are in this together. Question is, when with the super-computer wired humankind will return to the new normal where will Bangladesh stand with its dream of the 4IR realistically?



As production of iron, subsequent introduction of various industries, ancient technical innovations (comparing to today) kicked off the First IR, the 4IR is following a parallel direction but with the methods, the tools, the innovations being drastically different in nature. Long time has been passed since little Bill went on to change the history of modern computing system, hyper-ambitious Zuckerburg changed the way human around the world gets connected, the master Larry page and Sergei Brin altered the reality of human life by embedding their innovations into millions around the globe. At the time of iron production no one imagined some database could decide how they shop, how they live, how perhaps they feel!



However, from changing history of computing to today's multi-purpose 5G drone for pizza delivery--the speed at which the globe accelerated in terms of technical innovation, the success some super-crazy sounding ideas of sci-fie to reality converter Elon Musk-- all happened super expeditiously. And this is where Bangladesh isn't at par with the rest of the world. It is not realistic to expect it would be given any project-be it technical or non-technical-- move at speed of rickshaw whereas in the previously mentioned places innovation takes place at the 'escape velocity' at which a rocket breaks through the atmosphere.



Let's talk about a quickly executable, feasible (no more waste of capital for unnecessary feasibility studies in the name of development) innovative idea which can be used in multiple sectors of the country without much complexity. Yes, the drone industry and drone made in Bangladesh as being a technical consultant, it is difficult to deduct why Bangladesh won't be able to be do so if they can already manufacture motorcycle, Television among many other things! But, motorcycle is a single-purpose imitation not innovation, so is Television! For example, the recent fatal accident at the Buriganga River-neither a television nor a motorcycle came into any aid in terms of rescuing directly.



There was need of physically sending rescue vehicle to run a full-scale operation. Now, think of a Drone with a thermal imaging sensor remotely operating to collect underwater data while human can at 'rocket speed' collect data about the damage and run recovery mission. That's just one sector, can be tagged into disaster management as Bangladesh is prone to natural calamities like recent Cyclone Fani and Amphan where Drone with proper supporting sensor/s can be more useful than human and be way fast at it.

Drone industry and its impact on different sectors

In this time of budget speech, Finance Minister once again reiterated how much importance Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives to the agricultural sector as she wants every inch of land to be utilised properly. A simple autonomous drone with multiple supporting devices can not only aid in Geographic mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, it can help in 'precision crop monitoring', in seed planting, in taking care of every inch of land autonomously while creating jobs, real life high standard jobs for the citizen and farmers both.



Switching the focus to Bangladesh's border control where on a regular occasion there is tragic news of death of Bangladeshis by its neighbor, Drone with proper surveillance devices can be a life saver. With real-time data at the border, the Border guard of Bangladesh can prevent Bangladeshi's from violating border laws, which has been uttered by Bangladesh's so-called friend as the reasons to killing mercilessly uncountable number of lives.



Furthermore, drone with appropriate support devices can provide the traffic management authority with real-time traffic data which can then be used to study, analyze and formulate plans to mitigate the pain of Traffic jam for the city dwellers which is even continuing in this so-called 'Lockdown'.



The diverse uses of simple yet extensively powerful devices can't be described all together in one piece but the impact of it can be sensed. The impact will not only aid those sectors, it will generate jobs for educated and qualified unemployed people.



If fund is allocated to have own drone industry in Bangladesh, the outcome will be enormous in terms of job creation, which subsequently will aid automatically the re-growth of the halted economy.

The writer is an aerospace engineering consultant, Wichita, KS, USA

















From the first Industrial Revolution Age when humankind experienced so-called "Hockey stick" effect-jumping from 'life in the lone cave age' to life in modernized society, till today when the world is exploiting Fourth industrial revolution, there have been some similarities if one were to compare the time-period in terms of human development and numerous impediments it has faced along the way. Rough, rugged, bumpy terrains have always been there as shadow of darkness along with the light of human progress.Being homo-sapiens, human have survived from the cave age till today with the built-in ingenuity in the DNA that separates this species from other animals using the super computer human inherited-the Brain. The recent invisible virus that almost evidently took one year out of human history of positivity and filled it with darkness is perhaps nothing comparing to what the ancestors had gone through during the course of the linear graph of human societal progress. So, good news is one way or the other, today or tomorrow, at sunlight or sunset human being will undoubtedly overcome this global pandemic and the world will rotate back to a 'new normal'.Once imperceptible to even notice for the whole world, during the course of last ten years many pompous moves taken by a small south-east Asian country, Bangladesh has already made its position in to the limelight. And it is certainly evident from how seriously Global leading countries take Bangladesh into consideration while making a strategic geo-political decision-be it positive or negative. Fact is, Bangladesh has been successful in grasping the attention of countries like the U.S.A and China who are in a cold war now over this invisible virus. Every nation first and foremost look out for the best interest of its own and then create bond with another country to find mutual ground from which both can attain so-called 'mutual benefit.'The dream of fourth industrial revolution has perhaps become stronger due to this tragic year as all countries of the world are in this together. Question is, when with the super-computer wired humankind will return to the new normal where will Bangladesh stand with its dream of the 4IR realistically?As production of iron, subsequent introduction of various industries, ancient technical innovations (comparing to today) kicked off the First IR, the 4IR is following a parallel direction but with the methods, the tools, the innovations being drastically different in nature. Long time has been passed since little Bill went on to change the history of modern computing system, hyper-ambitious Zuckerburg changed the way human around the world gets connected, the master Larry page and Sergei Brin altered the reality of human life by embedding their innovations into millions around the globe. At the time of iron production no one imagined some database could decide how they shop, how they live, how perhaps they feel!However, from changing history of computing to today's multi-purpose 5G drone for pizza delivery--the speed at which the globe accelerated in terms of technical innovation, the success some super-crazy sounding ideas of sci-fie to reality converter Elon Musk-- all happened super expeditiously. And this is where Bangladesh isn't at par with the rest of the world. It is not realistic to expect it would be given any project-be it technical or non-technical-- move at speed of rickshaw whereas in the previously mentioned places innovation takes place at the 'escape velocity' at which a rocket breaks through the atmosphere.Let's talk about a quickly executable, feasible (no more waste of capital for unnecessary feasibility studies in the name of development) innovative idea which can be used in multiple sectors of the country without much complexity. Yes, the drone industry and drone made in Bangladesh as being a technical consultant, it is difficult to deduct why Bangladesh won't be able to be do so if they can already manufacture motorcycle, Television among many other things! But, motorcycle is a single-purpose imitation not innovation, so is Television! For example, the recent fatal accident at the Buriganga River-neither a television nor a motorcycle came into any aid in terms of rescuing directly.There was need of physically sending rescue vehicle to run a full-scale operation. Now, think of a Drone with a thermal imaging sensor remotely operating to collect underwater data while human can at 'rocket speed' collect data about the damage and run recovery mission. That's just one sector, can be tagged into disaster management as Bangladesh is prone to natural calamities like recent Cyclone Fani and Amphan where Drone with proper supporting sensor/s can be more useful than human and be way fast at it.In this time of budget speech, Finance Minister once again reiterated how much importance Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives to the agricultural sector as she wants every inch of land to be utilised properly. A simple autonomous drone with multiple supporting devices can not only aid in Geographic mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, it can help in 'precision crop monitoring', in seed planting, in taking care of every inch of land autonomously while creating jobs, real life high standard jobs for the citizen and farmers both.Switching the focus to Bangladesh's border control where on a regular occasion there is tragic news of death of Bangladeshis by its neighbor, Drone with proper surveillance devices can be a life saver. With real-time data at the border, the Border guard of Bangladesh can prevent Bangladeshi's from violating border laws, which has been uttered by Bangladesh's so-called friend as the reasons to killing mercilessly uncountable number of lives.Furthermore, drone with appropriate support devices can provide the traffic management authority with real-time traffic data which can then be used to study, analyze and formulate plans to mitigate the pain of Traffic jam for the city dwellers which is even continuing in this so-called 'Lockdown'.The diverse uses of simple yet extensively powerful devices can't be described all together in one piece but the impact of it can be sensed. The impact will not only aid those sectors, it will generate jobs for educated and qualified unemployed people.If fund is allocated to have own drone industry in Bangladesh, the outcome will be enormous in terms of job creation, which subsequently will aid automatically the re-growth of the halted economy.The writer is an aerospace engineering consultant, Wichita, KS, USA