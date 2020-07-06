

Lender-borrower agency problems in financial contracting



Most supplier of funds to banks do not have the time nor the skill to evaluate the creditworthiness of existing and would-be borrowers, and must, in effect, delegate banks to do this investigation for them with the understanding that banks regulators are in turn watching the banks.



Financial contracting is subject to confrontation that may alter the relationship between lenders and borrowers. For instance, disruptions in the information process can lead to undermine the correct valuation of the creditworthiness of loan applicants. In this sense, bankers play a key role in the financial systems as information processors, credit analyzers and capital allocators.



A recent report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reveled total Bad Loans (BL) of financial sectors of Bangladesh stood at Tk. 240,167.17 Crore (Loans in Doubtful accounts stood at Tk. 112,425.00 Crore, loans in Special Mention Accounts stood at Tk. 27,192.17 Crore, loans with Court Injunctions stood at Tk. 79,242.00 Crore and Rescheduled Loans of Tk. 21,308.00 Crore) which is truly alarming.



Notable that a recent study report shows risk weighted assets for credit risk disclosure was 87.80%, market risk was 3.50% and operational risk was 8.70%. This scenario suggests that management of credit risk must be taken care of properly. In order to minimizing credit risk, Bangladesh Bank (BB) took several steps under their Core Risk Management Guidelines (CRMG) such as introduction of Lending Risk Analysis (LRA) framework in 1993, Credit Risk Grading (CRG) in 2005 and finally introduced Internal Credit/Investment Risk Rating Systems (ICRRS/IIRRS) for banks in 2018 which has came into effect on July, 2019 with a few imitations.



ICRRS/IIRRS refers to the systems to analyze a borrower's repayment ability based on information about a customer's financial conditions including their liquidity, cash flow, profitability, debt profile, market indicators, industrial and operational background, and management capabilities. Credit risk defined risk of losses arising from borrowers' failure to repay the loans or meet contractual obligations.



Lenders, as outsiders, lack inside information and cannot continuously monitor the actions of borrowers, leaving them at disadvantage areas unlike insiders. Borrowers' dishonesty, lack of effort, or failure to supply timely and accurate information creates advantages for them, putting lenders at a disadvantage. In addition, lenders seeking information from third parties i.e. suppliers, credit rating agencies, and other lenders, may find that the information problems can be compounded by lack of accuracy due to reporting or judgment errors made by third parties.





It is useful to think of problems with originating i.e. application process and monitoring loans in terms of hidden information and hidden action. As originators, bankers frequently have to make lending decision, including loan commitments with inferior information. Specially, borrowers know more about their financial condition than lenders. This problem of asymmetric information occurs during the application process, when the decision to lend or not to lend is made, and after loans have been granted during the monitoring of outstanding credits.



Because borrowers like prompt answers on loan requests and lenders want to provide quick decisions as a sign of good services, pressures for timely decision can exacerbate origination and renewal or enhancement/recasting decision making. If bankers make lending decisions too quickly, there will be a higher probability of making too many bad decisions i.e. the adverse selection problems. Think opposite, lenders need to short potential borrowers into an array based on their probability of default, or, vice versa, the probability of repaying the loan and the sorting process is costly.



Agency theory deals with the contractual relationships between principals and agents. And analysis of credit risk and the lending function highlights the agency (incentive) problems faced by lenders, as principals, and borrowers, as agents. Incentives problems occur between principals and agents because the contracting parties cannot easily observe or control each other and because contracts cannot be enforced without incurring costs. Resolving a principal-agent problem may require changing the system of rewards in order to align priorities or improving the flow of information, or both.



Contractual frictions can arise because of moral hazard, adverse selection, or asymmetric information. Credit analysis attempts to reduce that disparity gap of information and achieve greater transparency i.e. the T in TRICK (Transparency, Risk Exposure, Information Quality, Competition for Customers, and Capital Adequacy). Financial innovation in the form of new contracts designs and enforcement mechanisms attempts to reduce the frictions associated with the sources of agency problems.



As such, what makes Financial Institution's commitment credible? There are two main reasons a FI might prefer to honor a contract rather than go back on it; firstly, the probability of successful legal recourse by the borrower may be concisely high, and secondly, the FI may have built a reputation for honoring its contracts. In the latter case, it is interesting to note that the FI may sometimes choose to liquefy its reputational capital i.e. lose its reputation rather than face an important (capital) loss in financially damaged sectors.



Remember, portfolios of banks must be monitored to ensure that they will be repaid on agreed time. Borrowers who change their behavior i.e. moral hazard and do not supply timely and accurate information i.e. asymmetric information can lead to a difficult monitoring challenge. Most importantly, management of credit risk and lenders-borrowers agency problems must be taken care of properly to remain a sustainably better financial sector in Bangladesh.

Md Harun-Or-Rashid, Works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Manager Operations.





















