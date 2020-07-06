Four unnatural deaths in 4 dists





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Jahura Begum, 55, was the wife of Boyjar Ali, a resident of Miapara Village in the upazila.

Locals said Jahura was electrocuted at around 9:30am when she was cooking food in a rice cooker.

She was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Fazilatunnesa declared her dead.

Shumulbari Union Parishad Chairman Ejhar Ali confirmed the incident.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Boda Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohesh Chandra, 55, a resident of Kaharpara Village.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his paddy field in the village in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Haider M Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A farmer died from snakebite at Rouha Madhya Para Village under Saltia Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Siddique Hossen was the son of Aftar Ali of the village.

Local sources said the farmer went to a nearby beel to graze cattle at 2pm on Wednesday. At that time a poisonous snake bit him, leaving him unconscious.

Locals took him home where a shaman treated him for a long time.

Later, his condition worsened, and he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

DINAJPUR: A four-year-old girl dies after drinking acid in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Meftahul Jannat was the daughter of Shahajul Islam, a resident of Binodnagar Nandanpur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Jannat along with her mother went to an ornament shop named 'Soma Jewellers' at Rampur Bazar to make ornament.

She became thirsty after eating biscuit and wanted to drink water.









A staff of the shop gave her a glass of acid instead of water and she fell sick after drinking it.

She was taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where she died.

Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan said police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

