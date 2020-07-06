Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four unnatural deaths in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor girl died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Panchagarh, Mymensingh and Dinajpur, recently.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Jahura Begum, 55, was the wife of Boyjar Ali, a resident of Miapara Village in the upazila.
Locals said Jahura was electrocuted at around 9:30am when she was cooking food in a rice cooker.
She was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Fazilatunnesa declared her dead.
Shumulbari Union Parishad Chairman Ejhar Ali confirmed the incident.
BODA, PANCHAGARH: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Boda Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mohesh Chandra, 55, a resident of Kaharpara Village.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his paddy field in the village in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Haider M Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A farmer died from snakebite at Rouha Madhya Para Village under Saltia Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Siddique Hossen was the son of Aftar Ali of the village.
Local sources said the farmer went to a nearby beel to graze cattle at 2pm on Wednesday. At that time a poisonous snake bit him, leaving him unconscious.
Locals took him home where a shaman treated him for a long time.
Later, his condition worsened, and he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
DINAJPUR: A four-year-old girl dies after drinking acid in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Meftahul Jannat was the daughter of Shahajul Islam, a resident of Binodnagar Nandanpur Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family members said Jannat along with her mother went to an ornament shop named 'Soma Jewellers' at Rampur Bazar to make ornament.
She became thirsty after eating biscuit and wanted to drink water.




A staff of the shop gave her a glass of acid instead of water and she fell sick after drinking it.
She was taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where she died.
Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan said police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers detained the shop owner Saiful Islam, 40, in this connection, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four unnatural deaths in 4 dists
134 more contract corona in 5 dists
C-19: 4 die at RMCH
Low-lying areas inundated in Thakurgaon, Tangail
2 killed in road mishaps in two districts
Barishal Unit of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal brought out a procession
Obituary
Venison seized from Sundarban


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft