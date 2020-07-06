134 more contract corona in 5 dists





NOAKHALI: Twenty-five more people including Agrani Bank Manager of Ramgati Branch have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekher confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

A total of 2,264 people tested positive for the virus while 1,103 made recovery and 49 died in the district till Sunday.

Of the infected, 29 patients have been kept under Maizdee Shahid Bhulu Stadium Temporary Coronavirus Isolation Unit and 1,083 patients under their respective homes isolation.

Some 34 patients recovered from the deadly virus in last 24 hours while three died here, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Some 16 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 225 here.

District CS Dr Md Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.

During this timeline, a total of 43 samples were sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

So far, two persons died of the virus in the district and three others died with the symptoms of it.

Meanwhile, 147 people recovered from the deadly virus, the CS added.

BHOLA: Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 325 here.

District CS Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected, four persons are in Sadar, one in Tazumuddin and one in Char Fasson upazilas.

So far, 127 people recovered from the virus while four died of it and 31 others died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 84 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,074 here.

Samples of 376 people were tested in two labs at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information.

Of the newly infected, 77 people are in the city corporation area, three in Bagha, two in Paba, one in Durgapur and one in Charghat upazilas.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Three more persons have contracted coronavirus in Kawkhali Upazila of the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 12 here.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Corona Protection Committee President Khaleda Khantun Rekha confirmed the information on Saturday.

The newly infected persons are a banker, an assistant land officer and deputy assistant land officer of the union.

So far, three persons have recovered from the deadly virus in the upazila, the UNO added.















At least 134 more people were infected with coronavirus in five districts- Noakhali, Thakurgaon, Bhola, Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in two days.NOAKHALI: Twenty-five more people including Agrani Bank Manager of Ramgati Branch have been infected with novel coronavirus in the district.District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekher confirmed the information on Sunday morning.A total of 2,264 people tested positive for the virus while 1,103 made recovery and 49 died in the district till Sunday.Of the infected, 29 patients have been kept under Maizdee Shahid Bhulu Stadium Temporary Coronavirus Isolation Unit and 1,083 patients under their respective homes isolation.Some 34 patients recovered from the deadly virus in last 24 hours while three died here, the CS added.THAKURGAON: Some 16 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 225 here.District CS Dr Md Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.During this timeline, a total of 43 samples were sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.So far, two persons died of the virus in the district and three others died with the symptoms of it.Meanwhile, 147 people recovered from the deadly virus, the CS added.BHOLA: Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 325 here.District CS Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Sunday noon.Of the newly infected, four persons are in Sadar, one in Tazumuddin and one in Char Fasson upazilas.So far, 127 people recovered from the virus while four died of it and 31 others died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.RAJSHAHI: Some 84 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,074 here.Samples of 376 people were tested in two labs at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday.RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information.Of the newly infected, 77 people are in the city corporation area, three in Bagha, two in Paba, one in Durgapur and one in Charghat upazilas.KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Three more persons have contracted coronavirus in Kawkhali Upazila of the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 12 here.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Corona Protection Committee President Khaleda Khantun Rekha confirmed the information on Saturday.The newly infected persons are a banker, an assistant land officer and deputy assistant land officer of the union.So far, three persons have recovered from the deadly virus in the upazila, the UNO added.