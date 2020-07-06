Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:28 AM
Countryside

C-19: 4 die at RMCH

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 5: Two persons died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in three days.
Two persons died of coronavirus here at RMCH in two days.
The deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 55, son of Moaz Ali of Charghat Upazila, and Azad Ali, 30, of Jamgram Village in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon.
RMCH Deputy Director (DD) Dr Saiful Ferdous said Habibur Rahman, who was suffering from coronavirus, was admitted to Ward No. 29 of the hospital on Saturday due to increased respiratory problems. He died at around 10 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.
His relatives were with Habibur Rahman when he was admitted to the hospital. However, none of them were seen after the death. Family members were informed but no one came to receive the body.
The body has been donated to the Quantum Foundation.
Earlier, Azad Ali died at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Saturday night.
His brothers and sister-in-laws were present when he was admitted, but they were not found after he died.
The body remained in the hospital till half past noon on Sunday.
Later, the body was donated to the Quantum Foundation.
On the other hand, two persons died with the virus symptoms at RMCH on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Gias Uddin, 45, son of Meher Uddin of Rajpara Police Station (PS) area, and Abdul Wahed, 58, son of Mamun-ur-Rashid of Boalia PS area in the city.
RMCH DD Dr Saiful Ferdous said both of the deceased were admitted to the corona ward in the hospital with fever and respiratory problems, and died at night here while undergoing treatment.
Their samples have been collected and sent those for test.
Volunteers of Quantum Foundation buried their bodies in accordance with government health guidelines.


