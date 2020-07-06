Low-lying areas inundated in Thakurgaon, Tangail



Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail District. photo: observer

THAKURGAON: All rivers flowing into the district swelled in inundating vast areas in the low-lying localities.

Triggered by non-stop raining for the last few days and onrush of tidal water from the upstream, the situation worsened. Ten rivers in the northern district registered an abnormal rise.

Village roads have been submerged. Croplands of jute, maize, gegetables and seedbeds are under water.

More than 100 people from the flooded Thakurgaon Shilpakala Academy Bhaban area in the Thakurgaon Pourasabha have taken shelter in other places along with their cattle and livestock. Few of them have resorted to temporary abode in the academy and Riverview High School.

The water situation of the Tangon River has started deteriorating in jumping speed. The inhabitants along the river bank have been displaced. Breaking guide dam, strong current is entering the low-lying areas.

Due to the Tangon swelling, dwellers and families of nearby areas including the people of DC Bosti, Jaleshwari Tola and Hotah Bosti are living in constant fear. They are apprehending of being inundated any time if protective dam is not repaired immediately.

Water Development Board (WDB) in the district informed they started work to evade erosion.

People of these three shanties said, if the dam would be repaired before the rainy season, the current situation would not be created. They said they want the administration to take rapid measures in this regard.

WDB Executive Engineer Rabiul Islam said, despite rising-up, there is no possibility for crossing the danger mark; the eroded areas are being monitored; and after the flood, the dam will be repaired properly.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Thakurgaon Kamruzzaman Selim said, some families in the low basin of the river have been marooned; for them, the Shilpakala Academy Bhaban has been opened; they are being given dry food.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: In the last 24 hours, the Jamuna and Dhaleshwari rivers flowed above 34cm and 90cm of the danger mark at Nagharpur Upazila point in the district.

The newly raised embankment at a cost of Tk 134 crore at the Ghonapara point of Nagarpur Upazila got broken, thus passing surging water to inundate vast areas in the lower basin.

According to sources at WDB, the guide dam ranging from Barpakhia to Ghonapara was built three months back. The dam was mainly raised for protecting the Ghonapara and its adjoining areas from the Dhaleswari erosion; but it did come into help for the locals; on Saturday, the dam got broken flooding some low areas; croplands of sesame and jute in the char areas have gone under water.

Thousands of people at the Nagarpur Upazila have been marooned. They complained the dam could not protect them and their belongings; cattle and domestic animals have been trapped.

WDB Executive Engineer of Tangail Md. Sirajul Islam said, at the surging face of the Jamuna and Dhaleswarti rivers, the blocks beneath the dam have got sliding, thus allowing the river water to enter the localities. He pointed out another muddy dam has also been broken pushing water towards localities.









For the time being, we have taken initiative to repair the broken parts of the dam, he added.





