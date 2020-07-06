Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:27 AM
2 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and another injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Tangail and Gopalganj, on Sunday.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A man was killed and a woman injured in a road accident in Rashid Dewhata area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Talebur Mia, 40, son of late Jabbar Mia of Mohenpur Village under Mithamain Police Station (PS) in Rangpur.
Police and local sources said a Rangpur-bound bus hit the road side service lane in Rashid Dewhata area on around 1pm after losing its control over steering, leaving Talebur dead on the spot and a woman injured.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gorai Highway PS Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the bus was seized but its driver fled the scene.
GOPALGANJ: A battery-run easy-bike driver was killed as a passenger bus rammed into the vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Chayan Khan, 26, was the son of Mintu Khan, a resident of Nijra Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
Sadar PS OC Manirul Islam said the bus hit hard the easy-bike from behind in Haridaspur Nimtala area in the morning, leaving the three-wheeler's driver Chayan dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.


