Obituary

His namaj-e-janaza was held on the same day at 11am in his village at Hossainpur Upazila of the district.

He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.









KISHOREGANJ, July 5: Md Mostofa Kamal, ex-assistant teacher of BAF Shaheen School & College and CUFL School & College and father of The Daily Observer Sub-Editor Md Tareque Kamal, died of heart attack at a Dhaka hospital on Sunday at 1:30am. He was 73.His namaj-e-janaza was held on the same day at 11am in his village at Hossainpur Upazila of the district.He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.