Nine drown in seven districts  





NARAYANGANJ: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Sumaia, 7, daughter of Malaysia expatriate Kauser, and Arifa, 9, daughter of Based, residents of Shreenibasdi Village in the upazila.

Sumaia was a nursery student at Sun Moon Kindergarten and Arifa was second grader at Shreenibasdi Government Primary School.

Relatives of the deceased said they went to a pond near house to take bath and drowned there at around 12pm.

They were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

BOGURA: A minor child drowned in the Karatoa River in the district town on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shipon, 7, son of Sumon Pramanik, a resident of Malotinagar area in the town.

Locals said Shipon drowned while tried to recover his sandal from which he lost in the river near Chanmari Ghat at noon.

Half-an-hour later locals saw his body was floating in the river water and recovered it.

Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) sources confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A woman drowned in the Meghna River of Hizla Upazila in the district.

Police recovered her body on Friday morning who went missing in a trawler capsize at the same place on Wednesday last.

Deceased Shahida Begum went missing along with her grandson Saimun, 4, in the incident. But, the grandson is still missing.

After the trawler capsized on Wednesday night, nine people were rescued alive but Shahida Begum and her grandson went missing.

NOAKHALI: A minor drowned in a pond at No. 8 Ward Char Kailas Village under Char King Union in Hatia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Rihan Uddin was the two and a half years old son of Shahin Hujur of the village.

Quoting family members, one of their neighbours Master Sakhawat Hossen said the child fell in the pond at noon. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace him out. Later, they recovered the body from the pond.

Inspector (Investigation) of Hatia PS Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the news.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A two-year-old child drowned in a pond near their house at Dakkhin Damodpur Village in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Jihad Hossen was the son of Noor Islam of the village.

Deceased's mother Jasmine Akhter said her son drowned in the pond while playing on its bank in the morning. Later, locals recovered the body from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Md Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Rawza Khanam, 2, was the daughter of Julhas Munshi, a resident of Hiran Village in the upazila.

Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said she fell in a pond near house in the morning, while she was playing beside it.

Later, the relatives of the deceased rescued the girl and took her to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rawza dead, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Two schoolboys drowned in a beel while taking bathe in Haripur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified Hamidur Rahman, 15, a SSC passed student from Ranhatta Chowrangi High School, and Rahit, 12, an eighth grader of the same school.

Locals said they along with some friends jumped in the beel in Gandar Bridge area to take a bath after playing football in the afternoon. At one stage, Hamidur and Rahit went under water due to strong current in the water.

After a while, locals recovered the floating body of Hamidur while the body of Rahit was found after two hours of search.

Dangipara Union Parishad Chairman Moniruzzaman Monir confirmed the incident.















