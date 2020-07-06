Video
Vegetable prices shoot up in Bagerhat

Green chilli rises by Tk 140 in a week

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, July 5:  In a gap of one week, green chilli price has shot up to Tk 200 per kg from Tk 60 a week back in the district.
The price rate of green chilli is more so high in different villages in nine upazilas of the district.
Prices of other vegetables have gone up too by Tk 15-20 per kg. It has created a confidence gap among the consumers.
A visit on Wednesday found pricing differences in different kitchen markets at Morelganj Upazila Sadar.
Per kg korola (bitter gourd) is selling at Tk 70 against the last week's Tk 50. Per kg kakrol (cucurbitaceae) is selling at Tk 60 against Tk 50, parable is selling at Tk 50 against 40 and dhundol (zucchini) is selling at Tk 50 against  35, and potato is selling at Tk 35 against Tk 20.
Kitchen items traders Md. Abdur Rashid Fakir, Harun ur Rashid and Jahangir said, earlier they would sell chilli purchasing from neighbouring growers of Boromachhua and Majerchar areas in Mathbaria Upazila.
 But their vegetable fields have been damaged due to flood and rain. They are now purchasing chilli and other kitchen items from Khulna in higher rates and selling in higher prices.
Morelganj Press Club President Mehedi Hasan Lipon said the vegetables have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of low-income people.  
Last week, he purchased 100 gram green chilli at Tk 20 from Rayenda kitchen market, one kg kakrol and dhundol at Tk 60 each and one kg bitter gourd at Tk 70.
A wholesaler at Morelganj kitchen market Md. Abdur Rashid Fakir said the prices of veggie items are high too in Khulna. He said now they are purchasing vegetables at the previous selling rate. So at the retail level, these are selling at higher rates, he added.










