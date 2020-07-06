Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:27 AM
Gay Pride march in Paris

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, July 5: Between 2,000 and 3,000 people turned out on Saturday in Paris for a politically engaged Gay Pride march, a week after the officially scheduled event was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.
A young, multicultural crowd marched behind a lorry bearing a banner declaring "our pride is political", carrying rainbow flags, coloured hair and some dressed in drag.
Among the banners were ones calling for "a radical pride" and others denouncing transphobia.
The official Gay Pride march due to take place on June 27 was cancelled because of restrictions on large gatherings as a result of the coronavirus crisis. It is now due to go ahead on  November 7.    -AFP


