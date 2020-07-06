Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:26 AM
Foreign News

Dozens killed in Syria: Monitor

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BEIRUT, July 5: Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and the Islamic State group have killed more than 50 fighters on both sides in two days, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.
Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have claimed the lives of 20 pro-government fighters and 31 jihadists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
"The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a jihadist assault on regime positions" near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.    -AFP


