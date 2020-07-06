Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:26 AM
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Paris, July 5: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 525,000 dead
The pandemic has killed at least 527,241 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.
At least 11,145,640 have been infected in 196 countries and territories.
The United States is the hardest-hit country with 129,584 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 63,174, Britain with 44,198, Italy with 34,854 and France with 29,893 fatalities.
Catalonia's new lockdown
Spain's northeastern Catalonia region locks down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases.
Officials say nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the area, gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned and visits to retirement homes halted.
And in Melbourne too
Thousands of residents in several high-rise apartments in Melbourne go into lockdown for at least five days, as officials struggle to control a virus outbreak in Australia's second biggest city.
Hundreds of police are deployed to enforce the lockdown of nine public housing towers.
Another two Melbourne neighbourhoods are also told to stay at home from midnight.
Pulling a long-awaited pint
England reopens its beloved pubs as part of the next stage of easing its lockdown and the government's bid to tease its key hospitality sector back to life.
On what has been touted "Super Saturday", restaurants can also finally reopen their doors to customers, and barbers and hairdressers can get their scissors out again.
Wear your masks
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says people not wearing masks should be refused service in enclosed public spaces, as the government moves to make it obligatory, with the new measure going into effect from midnight.    -AFP


