4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha
BHUBANESWAR, July 5: At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Odisha''s Kandhamal district on Sunday, a top police officer said.
Some rebels have also suffered injuries in the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officers had launched a raid in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district early in the day, he said.
As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the area, the DGP said.
All four of them are suspected to be members of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar division of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said, adding that a massive combing operation is underway in the area. -NDTV