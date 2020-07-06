4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha





Some rebels have also suffered injuries in the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officers had launched a raid in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district early in the day, he said.

As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the area, the DGP said.

All four of them are suspected to be members of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar division of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said, adding that a massive combing operation is underway in the area. -NDTV















BHUBANESWAR, July 5: At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Odisha''s Kandhamal district on Sunday, a top police officer said.Some rebels have also suffered injuries in the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officers had launched a raid in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district early in the day, he said.As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the area, the DGP said.All four of them are suspected to be members of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar division of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said, adding that a massive combing operation is underway in the area. -NDTV