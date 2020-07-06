Covid-19 cases climb to 3,354 in Rangpur div





Health officials said the 218 new patients were reported after diagnosing a total of 772 collected samples of suspected coronavirus patents from all eight districts of Rangpur division.

"With the report of 218 new patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,354 in Rangpur division till 8 am today," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui, said on Sunday.









Among the 318 new patients, 68 were reported after testing samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMC) in Rangpur and M Abdur Rahman Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.

Besides, more 253 new COVID-19 patients were reported after testing samples of Rangpur division at COVID-19 Laboratory at the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre (NILMRC) in Dhaka on Saturday.

Currently, the district-wise break up of 3,354 patients stands at 1,061 in Rangpur, 151 in Panchagarh, 407 in Nilphamari, 156 in Lalmonirhat, 211 in Kurigram, 225 in Thakurgaon, 739 in Dinajpur and 404 in Gaibandha districts of the division. "Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 1,994 with the healing of 94 more people on Saturday at the recovery rate of 59.45 percent in the division," Dr. Siddique said.

The 1,994 recovered COVID-19 patients include 712 of Rangpur, 121 of Panchagarh, 293 of Nilphamari, 66 of Lalmonirhat, 116 of Kurigram, 151 of Thakurgaon, 384 of Dinajpur and 151 of Gaibandha districts. -BSS RANGPUR, July 5: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases piercingly climbed to 3,354 in Rangpur division as maximum 218 new patients were reported in a day on Saturday from three COVID-19 Laboratories at Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka.Health officials said the 218 new patients were reported after diagnosing a total of 772 collected samples of suspected coronavirus patents from all eight districts of Rangpur division."With the report of 218 new patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 3,354 in Rangpur division till 8 am today," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui, said on Sunday.Among the 318 new patients, 68 were reported after testing samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMC) in Rangpur and M Abdur Rahman Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.Besides, more 253 new COVID-19 patients were reported after testing samples of Rangpur division at COVID-19 Laboratory at the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre (NILMRC) in Dhaka on Saturday.Currently, the district-wise break up of 3,354 patients stands at 1,061 in Rangpur, 151 in Panchagarh, 407 in Nilphamari, 156 in Lalmonirhat, 211 in Kurigram, 225 in Thakurgaon, 739 in Dinajpur and 404 in Gaibandha districts of the division. "Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 1,994 with the healing of 94 more people on Saturday at the recovery rate of 59.45 percent in the division," Dr. Siddique said.The 1,994 recovered COVID-19 patients include 712 of Rangpur, 121 of Panchagarh, 293 of Nilphamari, 66 of Lalmonirhat, 116 of Kurigram, 151 of Thakurgaon, 384 of Dinajpur and 151 of Gaibandha districts. -BSS