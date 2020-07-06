Proper medical waste management during pandemic stressed





Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh (NCC,B) in association with Environment Defence Network (EDN) and Unnayan Dhara Trust (UDT) arranged the press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity DRU in the capital on Sunday.

M Aminur Rasul Babul, Member Secretary of UDT presided over the function while Forkan Ahmed, Central Executive Member of Environment Defence Network (EDN) M Razu Ahmed, City Editor of GTV and former general secretary of DRU and Mohammad Ejaz, chairman of the River and Delta Research Centre (RDRC) were attended.

Mahbubur Rahman Apu, Advocacy Officer of NCC,B presented a keynote paper titled 'Publication of the Outcomes of the Covid-19 Waste Management Survey' where he discussed the findings of the study to the audience.









Speakers urged to authorities concerned to raise public awareness about the waste management as well as medical waste management amid the pandemic.

A massive campaign should be launched with support from the Health Division, Local Government Department, City Corporations, and Municipalities at the district, upazila and union levels to prevent irregular dumping of medical wastage in rivers, reservoirs and drains, they added.



