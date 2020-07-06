Webinar on challenges and opportunities of Covid-19





At the same time, they have also urged the banks to give the agriculture, health and SME sector priority in Islamic banking.

Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) arranged the webinar (online seminar) on Saturday titled 'Covid-19 pandemic: Its challenges and opportunities for the Islamic Banking Industry of Bangladesh'.

M Azizul Huq, acting chairman of CSBIB and Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman of the Pubali Bank chaired the seminar while Secretary General of the Shariah Board Md. Abdullah Sharif moderated. Faculty Member of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) M. Mahabbat Hossain presented the keynote paper.

















Discussants at a webinar (online seminar) emphasized on giving priority to take up various term plans through Zakat, Waqf, Qard Hasana and Sukuk (Islamic bond) to face the post COVID-19 crisis by the Islamic banks for creating employment opportunities to alleviate poverty.At the same time, they have also urged the banks to give the agriculture, health and SME sector priority in Islamic banking.Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) arranged the webinar (online seminar) on Saturday titled 'Covid-19 pandemic: Its challenges and opportunities for the Islamic Banking Industry of Bangladesh'.M Azizul Huq, acting chairman of CSBIB and Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman of the Pubali Bank chaired the seminar while Secretary General of the Shariah Board Md. Abdullah Sharif moderated. Faculty Member of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) M. Mahabbat Hossain presented the keynote paper.