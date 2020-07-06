Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020
4 more hospitals to be prepared for Covid-19 treatment in Khulna

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, July 5: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Sunday asked Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for preparing four more private hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients along with first Khulna Diabetic Hospital in the wake of increasing COVID-19 patients in Khulna.
Talukder Abdul Khaleque said this while addressing at an emergency meeting of District Coronavirus (Covid-19) Prevention Committee held at Khulna Circuit House conference room as the chief guest.
Chaired by the deputy commissioner of Khulna Helal Hossain, the decision was taken at the meeting due to increasing corona patient at Corona Dedicated Khulna Diabetic Hospital here.
The four private hospitals are Gazi Medical College Hospital, Ad-Din Hospital, Khulna City Medical Hospital (KCMH) and Islami Bank Hospital.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed has been asked to be taken immediate necessary steps to have at least 50 beds of each hospitals for corona patients by next three days.
The meeting also decided to set up High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) at the hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and setup another PCR lab machine for COVID-19 test.
Later, the mayor inaugurated an online digital app namely "Online Medicine Mart, Khulna", to purchase necessary medicine by the people from home.
Khulna divisional commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader virtually attended the meeting.     -BSS


