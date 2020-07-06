Video
Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Obituary

Obituary

S A Shahriar Ripon, founder and CEO of media house Together Communications and media consultant of real estate company Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd, died on Saturday (July 4), a press release said on Sunday. He was 52.
He has been suffering from a rare disease 'systemic mastocytosis' for seven months.
Shariar was laid to rest after Namaj-e-Janaza at his home district Sherpur on Saturday.
He left behind his mother, wife, a daughter, a son, relatives and host of well wishers to mount his death.
Mentionable, S A Shahriar Ripon was a life member of Bangladesh Photographic Society.


