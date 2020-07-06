

Obituary

He has been suffering from a rare disease 'systemic mastocytosis' for seven months.

Shariar was laid to rest after Namaj-e-Janaza at his home district Sherpur on Saturday.

He left behind his mother, wife, a daughter, a son, relatives and host of well wishers to mount his death.

Mentionable, S A Shahriar Ripon was a life member of Bangladesh Photographic Society.

















