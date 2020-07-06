Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph













Bayern, who had already sealed an eighth straight Bundesliga title, saw off Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the German Cup final and have won 11 successive games since the season resumed in mid-May after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The Bavarian giants are one of the favourites for the Champions League, to be completed in Lisbon next month, which would secure a repeat of the treble they won in 2013.

"We'll have a short break now and then we'll make sure we are in top form and try to win the treble," said Bayern captain Neuer.

