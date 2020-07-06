Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:24 AM
Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BERLIN, JULY 5: Manuel Neuer said Bayern Munich are still "hungry" for the treble this season after completing a "special" league and Cup double for the 13th time in their history on Saturday.




Bayern, who had already sealed an eighth straight Bundesliga title, saw off Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the German Cup final and have won 11 successive games since the season resumed in mid-May after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus.
The Bavarian giants are one of the favourites for the Champions League, to be completed in Lisbon next month, which would secure a repeat of the treble they won in 2013.
"We'll have a short break now and then we'll make sure we are in top form and try to win the treble," said Bayern captain Neuer.
"We have all seen in the last few weeks how motivated and hungry Bayern Munich are. What we have achieved is something special."    -AFP



